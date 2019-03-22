Malaysia crash out from Badminton Asia Mixed Team tournament

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Malaysia were eliminated from the 2019 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships after losing 0-3 to defending champions, Japan in the quarter-finals match in Hong Kong, today.

The victory saw Japan setup the last four meeting with Indonesia, tomorrow. Indonesia edged Singapore 3-0 in another quarter-finals match.

In today’s action, Japan took the lead after Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi defeated Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani;19-21, 21-16 and 21-15 in the men’s doubles match held at Queen Elizabeth Stadium, according to Badminton Asia website; www.badmintonasia.org.

World number 22nd, Aya Ohori delivered the second point after subduing Ho Yen Mei; 21-9 and 25-23 in the women’s singles, before world number 15th player, Kanta Tsuneyama sealed the last four spot for Japan after dislodging Cheam June Wei;13-21, 23-21 and 21-15 in the men’s singles.

For the record, Malaysia advanced to the quarter-finals after finishing as runners-up behind China in Group D. — Bernama