Marquez warns of Qatar MotoGP safety risks as Vinales takes pole

Repsol Honda’s rider Marc Marquez of Spain celebrates the third position at the end of the qualification session at Losail track in Doha March 9, 2019. — AFP pic

DOHA, March 10 — World champion Marc Marquez said riders would be taking an “unnecessary risk” with a late start time for the season-opening Qatar MotoGP, after a day of crashes during qualification yesterday.

His fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales secured pole position for today’s race, while Andrea Dovizioso will start in second and Marquez in third place.

Vinales powered his Yamaha home in a time of 1min 53.546sec, finishing just ahead of Dovizioso, second in a time of 1min 53.744sec. Marquez was edged into third with a time of 1min 53.745sec.

But the day’s main talking point was the number of crashes on a windy and relatively cold evening in Doha.

It brought another request from riders to push forward the scheduled start an hour earlier from the 8pm local time (1700 GMT) — which officials turned down in the week.

“We are taking a risk that for safety is unnecessary,” said Marquez, who is recovering from shoulder surgery.

Among those to fall during practice and qualification was Marquez, and his Honda teammate Jorge Lorenzo, whose crash was bad enough for him not be able to continue after a heavy fall.

In visible pain, Lorenzo, who is still recuperating after fracturing his wrist in a dirt bike crash, was taken for medical treatment and did not get back on his Honda after crashing on his first fast lap.

Considered to be one of the main challengers to Marquez, Lorenzo will start today’s race in 15th position.

Spaniard Alex Rins, Frenchman Johann Zarco and Jack Miller were among the other fallers, though the Australian recovered to post a time of 1min 53.809sec, and will start fourth on today’s grid.

Afterwards Marquez agreed conditions were “scary” and said the race’s late start time could be a problem.

“We will race but it would be better at 7pm.”

He was backed by Vinales and Dovizioso.

“I don’t think they will change,” said Vinales. “I think yesterday finally they said eight.”

Last year’s race started at 7pm and the start time has been a contentious issue throughout the week in Doha.

Regarding qualification, Vinales said he was delighted — and surprised — to be on pole position.

“I didn’t expect to go fast like that today,” he said. “I felt really good.”

Ducati rider Dovizioso, who won a dramatic race in Doha last year, was also surprised after a difficult time testing his bike in Malaysia.

“We finished testing with a really bad feeling about the bike, I am so happy.”

French rookie Fabio Quartararo, on a Yamaha, will start his first premier class race in fifth while Valentino Rossi, a teammate of Vinales, will start in 14th position.

Among those watching qualification yesterday was Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton. – AFP