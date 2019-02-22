AFF U-22: Win over Myanmar not good enough for Malaysia

National coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee admitted he was disappointed his young tigers were knocked out of the tournament. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Malaysia have been eliminated from the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-22 Championship despite chalking up a 1-0 win over Myanmar in the last Group B match at RSN Stadium in Phnom Penh in Cambodia tonight.

Indonesia who defeated Cambodia 2-0 at the National Olympics Stadium in another game, will accompany the host team to the semi-finals as group runners-up while Malaysia are in the third place.

In the Malaysia-Myanmar match, national young striker Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak scored the winner for the national squad in the 45th minute.

Speaking to reporters at a media conference after the match, national coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee admitted he was disappointed his young tigers were knocked out of the tournament.

“We may be missing several key players but the squad fielded tonight is the best and had played well.

For the record, Malaysia lost 0-1 to Cambodia in the opening match on February 18 and drew 2-2 with Indonesia in the second game two days later. — Bernama