Man City to face Swansea, United take on Wolves in FA Cup

Manchester City will face Swansea City in the FA Cup quarter-finals next month. — Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, Feb 18 — Premier League champions Manchester City will travel to Championship (second-tier) side Swansea City in the FA Cup quarter-finals next month, while rivals Manchester United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United beat holders Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge earlier on Monday to book their spot in the last eight.

Crystal Palace were drawn away to Watford in another all-top-flight clash while second-tier Millwall host Brighton & Hove Albion in the other quarter-final.

Draw

Swansea City v Manchester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

Millwall v Brighton & Hove Albion

Ties to be played March 15-18 — Reuters