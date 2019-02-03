Kafa now managed by Kelantan Red Warriors Sdn Bhd

Kafa president Bibi Ranjami Ilias Khan said she confirmed the association was now managed by a company to carry changes to the development of football in Kelantan. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, Feb 3 — The Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) is now managed by a company, Kelantan Red Warriors Sdn Bhd to strengthen the management of the association.

Kafa in a statement said the association was cooperating with a company, Myinspiration Sdn Bhd with the aim of driving the state football team to be more professional and organised.

“Cooperation between the two entities will be merged under one company known as Kelantan Red Warriors Sdn Bhd.

“The establishment of the company is also to drive the progress of football in Kelantan in the long run apart from ensuring the squad is in a stronger and more sustainable financial position,” it said in a statement today.

Kafa, set up in 1946, saw a change in their fate in 2007 under the leadership of Tan Sri Annuar Musa which led the association to clinch a double-champions in 2012.

“The decision was reached with the unanimous agreement of the association’s executive council members with one desire to bring the Kelantan state team towards a professional and high-performance squad in the long term.

“The decision was also to assist Kafa overcome its financial crisis, and we have long wanted to get a partner with the same desire to mould the team into more organised and strategic structure and bring Kelantan back to the Super League.

“The move is seen as falling in line with the aspiration of the Malaysian Football League (MFL) which has called on local football teams to be more professional and organised.

“Both entities were seen as optimistic and committed to realise the development of players in the Premier League, President Cup and Youth Cup. — Bernama