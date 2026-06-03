SINGAPORE, June 3 — A 30‑year‑old man accused of attacking another passenger on a Sengkang bus after grabbing a cap bearing an Israeli emblem will be charged in court on June 4, police said.

The Straits Times reported that according to preliminary findings, the incident took place on Oct 27, 2025, when officers received a call about an assault along Rivervale Drive at around 10.40pm. The younger man allegedly snatched the cap from a 55‑year‑old passenger and assaulted him. The two men were not acquainted. The older man later sought medical treatment.

Police said the suspect was identified through ground inquiries and police camera footage. If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, he faces up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000(RM15,575), or both.

The victim was issued a stern warning for displaying a foreign national emblem in public — an act that requires a permit under Singapore law. Authorities reiterated that members of the public should not display items linked to foreign conflicts and should avoid importing overseas disputes into Singapore’s social space.

The Ministry of Home Affairs previously reminded the public that wearing or exhibiting foreign national symbols, including those related to the Israel‑Hamas conflict, without approval is an offence. Penalties include up to six months’ jail and a fine of up to S$500 .

The Ministry of Manpower has also advised foreign residents to refrain from using Singapore as a platform for political expression amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Police investigations are ongoing.