KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Actress Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad was acquitted today of three charges of abetting in a corruption case involving RM2.8 million linked to a RM150 million investment in Public Mutual Berhad unit trusts.

Sessions Court judge Rosli Ahmad ruled that the defence had successfully raised reasonable doubt against all three charges faced by the 48-year-old widow of former Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Kosmo! Online reported.

The prosecution was represented by Deputy Public Prosecutors Law Chin How and Mohd Fadhly Mohd Zamry, while Zizie Izette was represented by lawyers K. Kumaraendran, M. Athimulan and Ridha Abdah Subri.

Zizie Izette was accused of abetting Bung Moktar, who was then Felcra Berhad’s non-executive chairman, in receiving RM2.2 million in cash bribes from Public Mutual Berhad investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid.

The alleged gratification was said to be an inducement for Bung Moktar to obtain approval from the then Finance Minister II for Felcra Berhad to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual Berhad unit trust products.

She also faced a second charge of abetting Bung Moktar in receiving RM262,500 from Madhi through a Public Islamic Treasures Growth Fund (PITGF) account registered under her name for the same purpose.

The third charge involved an alleged RM337,500 received from another Public Mutual Berhad investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, through a Public Ittikal Sequel Fund (PITSEQ) account registered under her name.

The offences were allegedly committed at Public Bank Berhad’s Taman Melawati branch here on June 12 and June 19, 2015, under Section 28(1)(c) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

If convicted, she faced a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of five times the value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever was higher.

On January 16, the Sessions Court acquitted Bung Moktar of the same three corruption charges after the prosecution decided not to proceed with the case following his death on December 5, 2025.