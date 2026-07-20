KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Six seats could tell the story of the Negeri Sembilan election long before the final results are in.

The state heads to the polls on August 1 following months of constitutional and political turmoil that triggered an early election less than three years after the previous one.

Some of these constituencies are home to the state's biggest political names. Others are long-time party strongholds facing fresh tests, while several could reveal whether support for Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN) has shifted since 2023.

These are the six seats to watch.

1. Rantau: Can Tok Mat still deliver a landslide?

If there is one seat synonymous with Umno in Negeri Sembilan, it is Rantau.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, better known as Tok Mat, has represented the constituency since 2004 and has won at least 60 per cent of the vote in every contested election since then.

He secured 71.7 per cent of the votes in the 2023 state election, defeating PAS’ Rozmal Malakan by more than 10,000 votes.

Even during the closely watched 2019 by-election, triggered after his uncontested 2018 victory was declared void, Tok Mat comfortably retained the seat with 63.2 per cent of the vote.

Rantau is more diverse than many may expect, with Malays making up 54.8 per cent of voters, Indians 27.6 per cent and Chinese 16 per cent.

The constituency also has a relatively young electorate, with more than 14,000 voters aged below 40.

The question this time is not whether the former three-term menteri besar can retain the seat, but by how much.

Any noticeable reduction in his majority could suggest that BN’s momentum from the recent Johor election has not carried over into Negeri Sembilan, despite Tok Mat’s personal popularity.

Conversely, another commanding victory would reinforce BN’s confidence heading into a series of elections expected over the coming months.

2. Chennah: Will Chinese voters stick with DAP?

For DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, Chennah has become more than just a safe seat even if the incumbent himself declared on Nomination Day that his chance of retaining it this time is still “50-50”.

The constituency has become a useful gauge of whether the party continues to command strong support among Chinese voters while maintaining its appeal across a mixed electorate.

Loke first won Chennah in 2013 and expanded his majority in 2023, polling 61.5 per cent against Bersatu’s Rosmadi Arif.

His narrowest victory came in 2018, when he secured just over half of the votes in a three-cornered contest.

Today’s Chennah reflects the demographic balance seen across many semi-urban constituencies.

Malays account for 46.3 per cent of voters, Chinese 44.3 per cent and Indians just over 2 per cent.

A swing away from DAP here could be interpreted as an early sign of shifting sentiment among Chinese voters towards the party after three years in the federal unity government.

3. Linggi: Can Pakatan’s Aminuddin break Umno's oldest fortress?

Few contests carry as much political symbolism as Linggi.

Caretaker menteri besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun is leaving his Sikamat seat to contest Linggi, where he will face Umno’s Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli, who previously served alongside him in the Negeri Sembilan executive council under the state unity government pact before vacating his position.

The contest will test whether PH, through Aminuddin, can wrest one of Umno’s most enduring strongholds.

Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (centre left) and Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli (centre right) attend the Port Dickson District Vehicle and Transport Cooperative’s 2026 annual general meeting last month. Picture via Facebook/Dato’ Haji Mohd Faizal Ramli

Linggi has never changed hands since it was first contested in 1959.

It has consistently elected Umno assemblymen, including former menteri besar Datuk Seri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, who represented the seat for more than two decades before moving to Bagan Pinang.

The constituency also forms part of the Port Dickson parliamentary seat, which Aminuddin has represented since the last general election.

In the 2023 state election, Mohd Faizal defeated Bersatu’s Zamri Md Said with 55.1 per cent of the vote.

This time, the challenge comes from the state’s caretaker menteri besar.

Demographically, Linggi has a Malay majority of 60.4 per cent, while Chinese and Indian voters each account for around 18 per cent.

If Aminuddin succeeds where no opposition candidate has before, it would represent one of the most significant victories of the election.

A loss would raise questions over Aminuddin's appeal beyond his traditional political base and deal a symbolic blow to PH's campaign.

4. Lenggeng: The state's classic marginal seat

Lenggeng has repeatedly demonstrated that political loyalties can change.

BN held the constituency continuously from 1959 before losing it to PH in 2018.

It reclaimed the seat in 2023, but by only 685 votes over PAS.

The constituency’s demographics explain why it is closely watched.

Around three-quarters of voters are Malay, with Indian voters making up 15.2 per cent.

The combination has made Lenggeng highly competitive whenever contests involve multiple coalitions.

If this election develops into another close multi-cornered fight, attention will be on whether PN can benefit from split votes and convert its growing support into victory.

The outcome may also offer clues about how much influence PAS, Bersatu and PN have gained in Malay-majority mixed constituencies.

Early voting for the Negeri Sembilan state election will be held on July 28, four days before the rest of the electorate goes to the polls. — Bernama pic

5. Lukut: A barometer for Port Dickson beyond the beaches

Lukut is often associated with Port Dickson’s beaches and tourism industry, but politically, it tells another story.

The constituency sits within the Port Dickson parliamentary seat, which is home to thousands of military personnel eligible to vote through early voting.

In the 2022 general election, more than 7,000 early voters from military institutions were registered within the Port Dickson parliamentary constituency.

DAP’s Choo Ken Hwa has dominated Lukut over the past two elections, winning almost identical vote shares of around 79 per cent in both 2018 and 2023.

The electorate is divided with Chinese voters at 49.5 per cent, Indians at 26.2 per cent and Malays at 22.7 per cent.

Although DAP enters as the favourite to retain the seat, Lukut remains important to watch because voting patterns here can offer a broader indication of urban sentiment and the military vote within Port Dickson.

6. Nilai: Where young and urban voters could shape the result

No constituency better reflects Negeri Sembilan’s changing population demographics than Nilai.

Bordering Selangor and located close to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the rapidly growing township has become home to universities, industrial parks and thousands of commuters who work in the Klang Valley.

It is also the state’s largest constituency by electorate among these six key seats, with more than 41,000 registered voters.

Almost 14,200 are aged below 30, making Nilai one of the biggest concentrations of young voters in Negeri Sembilan.

DAP’s Arul Kumar Jambunathan has held the seat since 2013 and won comfortably in both 2018 and 2023, polling more than two-thirds of the votes each time.

Young voters are expected to be a key electoral bloc, with Nilai alone having almost 14,200 voters aged below 30. — Bernama pic

The constituency’s electorate is relatively balanced, comprising 42.5 per cent Malays, 32.6 per cent Chinese and 21.9 per cent Indians.

If younger voters turn out in large numbers, Nilai could provide an early indication of how first-time and younger voters are shaping the political landscape in Negeri Sembilan.

What to watch on polling day

The Election Commission has fixed July 28 for early voting and August 1 for polling.

While the final result will depend on all 36 constituencies, these six seats could provide some of the clearest signals about the direction of Negeri Sembilan politics.

Together, they will test whether Umno can defend its traditional strongholds, whether PH’s senior leaders retain their appeal, how much ground Perikatan Nasional has gained since 2023, and whether younger and urban voters continue to shape the state’s political future.