KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said Selangor could be won back if Malay votes were no longer split, pointing to possible cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) as a potential formula.

He said Selangor’s voter profile and demographics were similar to Negeri Sembilan, allowing the outcome of the upcoming state election there to serve as a reference for future political strategies, Kosmo! Online reported today.

“However, we need to first look at the results of the state election before any discussions are held by the leadership of both sides,” he said after officiating the Subang Umno division Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegate meetings in Shah Alam last night.

Khairy said the cooperation between BN and PN would also serve as a test of whether the consolidation of Malay votes could benefit BN, PAS and Bersatu.

“If there is sincerity and commitment from both sides, we want to see whether BN supporters can vote for PAS candidates.

“If Malay votes are no longer divided, that formula could give us an advantage to reclaim and win Selangor,” he said.

The former Rembau MP also said there appeared to be issues with BN’s current cooperation with parties in the unity government.

“We have given it four years and sat together in the federal government. There is something wrong with our cooperation, and it is not a small issue but many issues,” he said.

However, Khairy said BN should not leave the current government as national stability should remain the priority until the next general election.