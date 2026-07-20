KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has reminded the public to take responsibility for keeping shared spaces clean after Dataran Merdeka was left strewn with rubbish following a World Cup 2026 final viewing event.

In a Facebook post today, DBKL said it was saddened by the condition of the historic site after thousands of football fans gathered there early Monday morning to watch the final between Spain and Argentina.

“Early this morning, thousands gathered to cheer, celebrate football and share the excitement. However, when the cheers ended, this historic field was left covered with rubbish,” it said.

DBKL said its cleaning crews would be deployed to clear the waste left behind, but stressed that maintaining Kuala Lumpur’s cleanliness should not always depend on others cleaning up after public events.

“Dataran Merdeka is a symbol of the nation’s dignity and history. The way we leave it reflects how we value it,” it said.

The city council said people could celebrate enthusiastically but should not treat public spaces as disposable.

“We can celebrate in high spirits. We can cheer as much as we want, but the freedom to have fun never means the freedom to dirty shared spaces,” it added.

DBKL said a great city was not only judged by how it looked when people gathered, but also by the condition left behind after they left.

“Kuala Lumpur is our home. Take care of it like we take care of our own homes,” it said.

Thousands of fans had gathered at Dataran Merdeka to watch the World Cup final on a giant screen, with Spain defeating Argentina in the tournament’s title match.