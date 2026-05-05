SINGAPORE, May 5 — A man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire at a Housing Board block along Joo Seng Road last night, leaving eight residents hospitalised.

The blaze broke out around 9.40pm on the 18th floor of Block 14. When Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) crews arrived, the affected unit was already burning fiercely. They brought the fire under control using two water jets.

According to SCDF, eight occupants of the block were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGGH) after inhaling smoke. Two firefighters who felt unwell during their response were also sent to the same hospital as a safety measure.

Police said a 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene for mischief by fire. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been started deliberately, SCDF added. The case is still under investigation.

The entire block was evacuated as a precaution. Potong Pasir MP Alex Yeo, who visited the site, thanked the Housing Board for conducting structural checks and arranging temporary shelter for displaced residents. Grassroots volunteers and People’s Association staff remained on the ground through the night, helping residents until it was safe to return home.

This incident adds to a recent citywide rise in residential fires. SCDF’s annual report in February noted a 3 per cent increase in total fires from 1,990 in 2024 to 2,050 in 2025, with more than half occurring in homes.