KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council is scheduled to meet next week to discuss a range of current issues, including the status of the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar post.

Its secretariat chief, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said the meeting is important to deliberate on policy matters and positions among parties in the government, as well as issues involving the monarchy and customs in the state.

Asyraf, who is also Umno secretary-general, said discussions will be guided by the spirit of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) underpinning the formation of the Unity Government, which emphasises resolving differences through the consultative council.

“Insya-Allah, the meeting will be held next week and various aspects will be discussed comprehensively, and the matter (menteri besar’s position) may be among those discussed,” he told reporters after the Mara 60th anniversary celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here today.

Umno had earlier called for an urgent meeting between its Political Bureau and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to address the situation in Negeri Sembilan.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun would continue to carry out his duties as menteri besar as consented to by the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir. — Bernama