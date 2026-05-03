KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The public has been reminded not to produce or disseminate content related to race, religion and royalty (3R), particularly material that is provocative, insulting, incites hatred or could trigger public tension.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it takes seriously the misuse of network services and online platforms that could undermine social harmony.

"The public is advised to verify the authenticity of information before sharing it to avoid misunderstandings or hostility,” it said.

MCMC also said it will work closely with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and relevant agencies to monitor, investigate and take action against content that violates the law.

"Offenders may face action under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a fine of up to RM500,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both,” it said.

The commission stressed that action will also be taken against platform providers that fail to cooperate and reminded them to comply with the law and prevent misuse of their services. — Bernama