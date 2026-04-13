SINGAPORE, April 13 — About 50 residents were evacuated and one person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Yishun early yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 3 am to a fire involving the contents of a second-floor unit at Block 510B Yishun Street 51.

According to The Straits Times, SCDF said the fire had already been extinguished by members of the public using a hose reel and fire extinguisher before its officers arrived.

About 50 residents were evacuated from the block as a precaution by the police and SCDF, the force said.

One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital, SCDF said, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Hui Ying said in a Facebook post on April 12 that two residents helped rescue another person from the affected unit.

She identified them as Furzan and Razmi, and said Razmi’s brother was also involved in the rescue.

Lee said she was grateful for the assistance of the Nee Soon Town Council team, adding that she and the council would continue to support the affected family.

SCDF said it understands members of the public had rendered assistance before its arrival, and said it will be reaching out to commend them for their “public-spirited acts”.

SCDF reiterated that investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.