KOTA SAMARAHAN, April 13 — The federal government estimates that RM2.6 billion is needed to complete two major flood mitigation (RTB) initiatives in Kuching, covering Phase 2 of the Kuching City RTB and the Sungai Samariang RTB, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who also serves as the minister of energy transition and water transformation, said the plans are now awaiting Cabinet approval.

“The proposal originally covered just Phase Two of the Kuching RTB, but following the state government’s request, we’ve agreed in principle to bundle in the Samariang project too, ensuring a fully integrated approach to managing water flows.

“If approved, the total cost is expected to reach RM2.6 billion to ensure the Samariang area is unaffected by urban water flows, given the interconnected drainage system,” he said at a press conference during the Petra Skuad 2026 Sarawak Zone programme here today.

Fadillah noted that the RM191 million Sarawak River Integrated Basin Development Project (PLSB) is already underway, including flood mitigation at Sungai Gersik and Sungai Sinjan, and deepening the river in Matang, with the project expected to wrap up by October 2027.

“The PLSB scheme forms part of our continuous push to address flooding in the capital, ultimately shielding over 22,000 residents once it’s fully up and running,” he added.

He also announced that the RM97.2 million Phase 3 Sibu RTB has been fully completed since December 2023 and was officially handed over to the Sarawak state government today.

“We’ll seek state funding for the RM120 million Phase 4, and tap federal funds for the RM474 million Phase 5,” he said.

He explained that his ministry had also handed over the RM10 million Stakan flood mitigation project, completed in August 2024, to tackle flash floods along the Kuching-Samarahan border.