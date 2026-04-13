KUALA NERUS, April 13 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has opened 45 investigation papers so far over the spread of various fake news on social media, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said all the investigation papers will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action, whether for compounds or prosecution in court.

“For such offences (spreading fake news), a compound of up to RM250,000 can be imposed, while if convicted in court, offenders can be fined up to RM500,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both,” he told reporters at the presentation of appointment letters to the advisory panel chairman of the National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) here today.

As such, the public is advised not to share unverified information and to always check the authenticity of any news before disseminating it.

He also urged the public to obtain information from credible sources such as Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), as well as to refer to Nadi managers or Madani community representatives for further clarification.

Fahmi said MCMC has taken various measures to curb the spread of fake news on social media, including ordering the removal of content and identifying account owners in collaboration with the police for statements to be recorded.

In his speech at the event, Fahmi said 386 false content items involving various current issues have been identified so far.

“Of the total, 118 pieces of content relate to fuel issues, 45 to electricity tariffs by Tenaga Nasional Berhad, while another 147 concern claims of toll payments to Iran.

“In addition, there were 15 defamatory content items alleging that Malaysia sells oil to the Philippines, and all have been ordered to be taken down,” he said.

He reminded the public not to indiscriminately spread information whose authenticity has not been verified. — Bernama