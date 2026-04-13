KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded a police officer and a policeman on suspicion of soliciting and accepting about RM10,000 in bribes in exchange for releasing four massage parlour workers believed to have been working using social visit passes.

Kuala Lumpur MACC director Mohamad Zakkuan Talib confirmed the arrests when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

A five-day remand order until April 17, 2026 was issued by Magistrate Arunjothy M Selvaraju after an application by the MACC at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates’ Court this morning.

According to a source, the two male suspects, in their 30s, were arrested at about 11pm last night and 5am today around Kuala Lumpur, as well as at the MACC Kuala Lumpur office.

“Preliminary investigations found that both suspects are believed to have conspired to commit the offence yesterday (April 12, 2026).

“They are believed to have received a total of about RM7,000 in cash on the morning of April 12, with the remaining RM3,000 handed over later that night, before they were detained by the MACC,” the source said.