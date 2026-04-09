SINGAPORE, April 9 — Malaysia remains an attractive holiday destination for Singaporean travellers, as ongoing global conflicts continue to drive volatility in fuel surcharges, said Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar.

He said by being just across the causeway, Malaysia offers a seamless escape that bypasses the high surcharges and uncertainties of long-distance transit.

“The ongoing international conflicts and external pressures affect global tourism, but they also remind us of the value of destinations that are both world-class and accessible.

“In this context, Malaysia stands out as an exceptional choice for a holiday,” he said at the Tourism Malaysia Singapore networking event on Thursday.

Earlier, Tourism Malaysia Singapore hosted a seminar for Singapore travel agents, featuring 20 Malaysian product owners who shared insights into their offerings to strengthen product knowledge and market positioning.

The initiative aimed to help local travel agencies gain insights into Malaysian tourism products and better promote them to Singaporean travellers, in line with the ongoing Visit Malaysia 2026 (VMY2026) campaign.

The seminar was also held in conjunction with two major tourism events in Singapore, namely the Travel Malaysia Fair 2026 and the Asia Dive Expo 2026.

Also present was Tourism Malaysia Singapore director, Norliza Md Zain. — Bernama