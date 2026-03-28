SINGAPORE, March 28 — Singapore has moved to reaffirm its strict stance against foreign meddling in domestic affairs, following a recent high-profile case involving Malaysian activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri.

The government has expressed concern over attempts by foreign nationals to influence Singapore’s politics, criminal penalties, and public policies, saying such actions undermine the country’s sovereignty.

“Singapore’s position on this has been consistent since 1965: Such interference is unacceptable. It is an absolute no,” Singapore Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said in his social media posts.

“That position has not changed – and it will be firmly enforced,” he added.

The comments come days after Fadiah, a Malaysian who completed a PhD at the National University of Singapore in 2025, was denied re-entry to the republic, purportedly after engaging in political activism here.

Malaysian Fadiah Nadwa Fikri shares a picture of the certificate banning her from entering Singapore on March 22, 2026 after completing her PhD studies there. — Picture from X/Fadiah Nadwa 法迪婭·娜德娃

Shanmugam, who is also coordinating minister for national security, said Singapore is “increasingly” seeing people from across Malaysian society attempting to intervene in its politics and policies.

He added that Fadiah had “encouraged local activists to adopt her brand of radical advocacy” and “incited them to break the law and use violence.”

“When people attempt to interfere in this manner, we will act decisively,” he said.

“It does not matter whether the instigator is Singaporean, Malaysian, or any other foreign national.”

Fadiah has been involved with Malaysian advocacy groups, including Lawyers for Liberty and the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism.

In 2020, Malaysian media reported that she was investigated for alleged sedition and the wrongful use of network services and facilities over a Twitter post encouraging people to join a political rally.

She was also under investigation for an article on the monarchy following Malaysia’s general election in 2018.