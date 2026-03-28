SINGAPORE, March 28 — Singapore authorities have seized more than 830 kilogrammes (kg) of Asian pangolin scales, estimated to have come from over 2,200 animals, marking the largest such confiscation to date, the National Parks Board (NParks) said.

In a statement on Saturday, NParks said the seizure took place on Dec 29, 2025, when Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers intercepted an inbound lorry carrying sea cargo falsely declared as “dried fish skin” at the Jurong Scanning Station.

A subsequent inspection uncovered 30 bags of pangolin scales, which NParks seized.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the cargo was transiting through Singapore en route from Indonesia to Cambodia,” the statement stated.

According to NParks, a genetic analysis conducted by scientists at its Centre for Wildlife Forensics assessed that the scales originated from the Sunda Pangolin (Manis javanica), a critically endangered species native to Southeast Asia, including Singapore.

“Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance stance on the illegal trade of endangered wildlife species, their parts, and their derivatives.

“This case underscores the importance of Singapore’s robust border controls and demonstrates the effectiveness of a coordinated, intelligence-led, and multi-agency approach in detecting and disrupting wildlife crime,” it added.

Pangolins are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Singapore is a signatory to CITES and is committed to international efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade to ensure the long-term survival of these animals, said NParks. — Bernama