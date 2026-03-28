REMBAU, March 28 — Seven Malaysian vessels currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz are expected to depart the strategic waterway soon, following successful diplomatic engagements between Malaysia and Iran.

According to The Star, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed that the Iranian government has agreed to allow the ships to transit through the strait. He stated that a specific window for their departure is expected to open shortly.

“I have spoken to my Iranian counterpart, and this was followed by a call by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian,” Mohamad Hasan told reporters after attending a Hari Raya open house in Rantau today.

He added that a Malaysian cargo vessel carrying fertiliser had already been granted permission to sail through earlier.

The stranded vessels include tankers owned by national oil company Petronas, as well as MISC Bhd and Sapura Energy. The minister attributed the delays to communication issues and the broader congestion in the area, noting that approximately 2,000 commercial vessels are currently stuck near the Strait of Hormuz.

“There will be a window when these tankers will be allowed to leave the strait, and this could be anytime,” Mohamad Hasan said, expressing confidence in their imminent departure.