PONTIAN, March 28 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said he intends to return to Umno as an ordinary member without seeking any position as he is still in the process of rejoining the party.

“I have submitted the application letter and leave it to Umno to make a decision,” he told reporters after attending an Aidilfitri open house hosted by Umno executive secretary and Pontian Umno deputy chief Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan in Benut here.

A decision is expected to be finalised at the party’s Supreme Council meeting on April 17.

Khairy said he is ready to serve again if his application is approved, adding that a meeting with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had been arranged with the assistance of Mohd Sumali.

Earlier today, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin was reported as saying that applications from several former leaders, including Khairy, would be brought to the Supreme Council meeting. — Bernama