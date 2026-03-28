KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and his fiancée, singer-actress Bella Astillah, on their engagement with a light-hearted message on social media.

"Tahniah, kad jemputan jangan lupa" (Congratulations, don't forget the invitation card), Anwar wrote on X, responding to Syed Saddiq's engagement announcement.

The exchange drew warm reactions from the public, with many Malaysians joining in to congratulate the couple across social media platform.

Anwar's playful reminder about the wedding invitation also echoed a moment from earlier in the week, when the Prime Minister was overheard joking with Bella about the same topic.

Syed Saddiq confirmed the engagement on March 28, sharing that he proposed to Bella atop Mount Kinabalu in her home state of Sabah, during heavy rainfall.

In his social media post, captioned "I asked, she said yes" with the hashtag #BellaSyedYes, he described the moment as "not the end of the story, but our beginning.”

The couple's relationship began as a professional collaboration when they were announced as brand ambassadors for a clothing line in 2024.