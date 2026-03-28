KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — More closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be installed around the area of the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC) in Jalan Ampang here in the near future to combat the ‘photo touts’ syndicate.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said her office will hold further discussions with KLCC Property Holdings Berhad and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to increase the number of CCTV cameras in areas that attract local and foreign tourists.

“CCTVs are under the KLCC management. I will discuss with them, along with the DBKL, to see how we can install more CCTVs outside so that we can identify the faces of those conducting such business activities without permission,” she said to reporters here today.

She said this in response to the issue of 18 unlicensed photographers suspected of attacking a man who tried to break up a fight between their group and a foreign tourist at Persiaran KLCC last Sunday.

Yeoh said she also wants police officers and DBKL enforcement officers to patrol more frequently to prevent the issue from continuing.

“We do not want to see tourists and Malaysians being bullied because it also tarnishes the country's name. Fights like that should not happen and an investigation is being conducted by the police. I urge the police to take action,” she said.

Yesterday, the Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam announced that 18 unlicensed photographers, aged between 17 and 45, were detained in the vicinity of the KLCC for further investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Yeoh said DBKL has filed a police report regarding the issue of Federal Territory Residents' Representative Council (MPP) members who allegedly asked for money from a massage centre, believed to have occurred in Wangsa Maju.

Yeoh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Segambut, said that MPP members should play a role in conveying residents' complaints to DBKL.

“There is no reason for MPP members to go down to the field because that is the jurisdiction of DBKL. The MPP listens to complaints and directs them to the DBKL. MPP members are not enforcers. That is clear,” she also said.

Recently, a CCTV recording from a massage centre went viral, showing two men introducing themselves as MPP members before soliciting protection money to prevent the premises from being closed, allegedly due to complaints from residents. — Bernama