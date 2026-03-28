KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has dismissed as “fake news” swirling rumours that its deputy president, Nurul Izzah Anwar, has resigned from the post.

Party information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil issued a brief denial when contacted by the New Straits Times today, quashing speculation that began circulating on social media earlier in the day.

“Fake news,” Fahmi said simply.

Nurul Izzah, who is the daughter of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, secured the deputy presidency in last year’s party elections.

She won a straight contest against incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, garnering 9,803 votes to the latter’s 3,866 for the 2025-2028 term.

Following his defeat in the party polls, Rafizi stepped down as economy minister.