SHAH ALAM, March 28 — Police are tracking several individuals suspected of setting off fireworks in a dangerous manner from the sunroof of a moving car at Persiaran Ficus, Section U15, here recently.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Ramsay Embol said a report on the incident was lodged at 12.48pm today, after the video of the act went viral.

He confirmed that the incident occurred in the Elmina Rainforest area, Persiaran Ficus, Section U15.

“Investigations found that the 50-second video clip shows the incident occurring at night.

“(One of the) male suspects was seen firing several rounds of fireworks into the air while standing through the sunroof of a car, believed to be driven by another individual,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 286 of the Penal Code for negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities.

He urged anyone with information on this incident to contact the criminal investigation officer, Inspector Ahmad Mokhsin Abdul Rahman, at 011-17554394, or the nearest police station, to assist with the investigation. — Bernama