SINGAPORE, March 19 — Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport in 2026 by London-based research firm Skytrax, marking the second consecutive year it has topped the rankings, according to The Straits Times.

The airport had finished second in 2024.

This is the 14th time Changi has won the title, a record in the history of the awards, which began in 2000.

The airport was also recognised as best in Asia, best in the world for airport dining and immigration service, and the best airport serving 60 million to 70 million passengers, The Straits Times reported.

In 2025, Changi Airport handled 69.98 million passengers. Yam Kum Weng, chief executive officer of Changi Airport Group (CAG), received the awards at a ceremony in London on March 18.

Following Changi in the global rankings were South Korea’s Incheon International Airport, Japan’s Tokyo Haneda Airport, Hong Kong International Airport, and Japan’s Narita International Airport, in second to fifth places respectively, the report added.

The awards were based on a global survey of airport customers from over 100 nationalities between August 2025 and February 2026, which assessed experiences at check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, and departure, the daily reported.

A spokeswoman for CAG said the airport is honoured to be named the world’s best again and remains committed to delivering a world-class experience, while preparing for its next phase of growth with Terminal 5, slated to open in the mid-2030s.

Meanwhile, Hamad International Airport in Qatar withdrew from all external industry events, including the World Airport Awards 2026, and was not ranked this year.

The airport cited passenger and staff safety amid ongoing regional tensions as its priority.