SINGAPORE, March 17 — Feeding pigeons has become an unlikely path to crime for some retirees here, with cases of illegal bird feeding landing them in court.

In a report by CNA, the National Parks Board (NParks) said it received close to 320 reports of illegal bird feeding each year from 2023 to 2025, with about half involving people aged 65 and above.

NParks group director for wildlife management How Choon Peng told CNA that some cases are difficult to resolve, involving vulnerable members of society and repeat offenders.

Recent incidents have seen retirees fined thousands of dollars for repeatedly feeding pigeons, or even disrupting bird‑trapping operations by making loud noises and freeing crows from traps.

Under Singapore law, feeding wildlife without approval can result in fines of up to S$5,000 (RM15,339) for a first offence and up to S$10,000 for subsequent offences.

NParks said it investigates reports, engages communities and takes enforcement action where necessary.

According to Lions Befrienders executive director Karen Wee, this behaviour is often persistent and can cause annoyance, but she added that the reasons run deeper than stubbornness.

She pointed to loneliness, loss of routine, spiritual beliefs and mild cognitive impairment as factors. Some retirees feed birds to regain a sense of structure or companionship, while others are influenced by Buddhist practices of “life release”, she said.

So Man Shan, manager at AWWA Active Ageing Centre, said retirees often find a sense of routine and connection to their surroundings when they feed birds.

This is particularly true for those who feel socially isolated or have few chances for purposeful engagement.

She added that many are unaware of the environmental and public health risks, stressing the need for outreach and education.

Feeding wild animals may look harmless, but it can swell their numbers unnaturally. In Singapore, pigeons, crows and Javan mynas are considered invasive species because they out‑compete native birds, while their droppings dirty public spaces.