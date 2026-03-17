KANGAR, March 17 — Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Zaihairul Idrus has been appointed Deputy Police Chief of Perlis, succeeding SAC Mohd Ismail Ibrahim, who retires with effect from today.

The appointment was formalised at the conferment of rank and handover of duties ceremony, witnessed by Perlis Police Chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim at the Perlis Police Contingent Headquarters, here.

A native of Simpang Empat, Zaihairul previously served as Head of the Melaka Criminal Investigation Department. He brings 26 years of experience in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), including 24 years in criminal investigations.

Speaking to reporters, he said his priorities include strengthening the use of technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), enhancing public confidence in the police, and upholding the force’s integrity.

“I will support all directives and initiatives of the Perlis Police Chief and continue the leadership legacy in achieving the force’s vision and mission,” he said.

Zaihairul added that cross-border crime will remain a key focus, with efforts to enhance cooperation among enforcement agencies, including the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), particularly in Padang Besar and Wang Kelian.

He added that discussions have been held with the Perlis Police Chief, and AKPS is expected to begin operations around June, which will further strengthen enforcement coordination along the state’s borders. — Bernama