KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Supply of essential goods for this year’s Aidilfitri celebration is expected to be sufficient, with prices remaining under control despite global uncertainties, according to trade enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam.

He said the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is closely monitoring the supply and pricing situation in the market to ensure continued stability.

Azman said monitoring is carried out in an integrated manner with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) as well as industry players to prevent any disruption to the supply chain.

He said the matter was also presented to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the National Action Council on Cost of Living meeting last week.

“So far, domestic supply is, InsyaAllah, sufficient and prices remain under control despite some impact from the conflict in the Middle East,” he said in an interview on Bernama TV’s ‘Apa Khabar Malaysia’ programme today.

He added that KPDN has also set up a special task force to monitor market movements and identify any sentiment requiring immediate action.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry is monitoring the supply and prices of goods to ensure sufficiency during the 2026 Aidilfitri festive season. — Bernama pic

Azman said KPDN has inspected 67,704 premises nationwide under Ops Pantau throughout Ramadan as of midnight yesterday, with 1,173 cases of non-compliance detected involving seizures worth nearly RM13.69 million and compounds totalling almost RM260,000.

He said the operation focuses on compliance with price tagging, the use of certified weighing instruments, halal status, the sale of counterfeit goods, and the authenticity of promotional sales.

He said consumer complaints remain high each year, with the majority involving traders’ failure to display price tags.

“Every year we receive more than 46,000 complaints. Last year, 46,200 complaints were recorded, while the previous year saw 46,815 complaints,” he said, urging the public to channel complaints directly to KPDN to enable swift action.

“If any incident occurs, don’t go viral first. Report it directly to KPDN so that action can be taken,” he said, adding that complete complaints will be investigated within 24 hours as part of the ministry’s commitment to protecting consumer rights.

Consumers can lodge complaints via WhatsApp at 019-8488000, toll-free line 1-800-886-800, the EZ Adu KPDN application, as well as the portal http://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my. — Bernama