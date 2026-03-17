KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Schools will continue as usual as the Ministry of Education (MOE) has yet to make a decision on implementing home-based teaching and learning (PdPR), said Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the decision was based on past experience with PdPR, which had affected students’ learning and risked leaving them behind, as was seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Work from home (WFH) and PdPR are two different things, and so far there has been no decision regarding PdPR, with learning continuing as usual,” she said when met by reporters after the MOE’s Top Management Engagement Session with media practitioners in conjunction with Ramadan 2026 here yesterday.

Also present at the event were MOE secretary-general Datuk Ts Dr Aminuddin Hassim, Education director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad, PERMATA Kurnia Centre director Dr Zuraidah Ismail and Bernama News Service deputy editor-in-chief Mohd Shukri Ishak.

Fadhlina said she hoped her explanation would clarify public concerns regarding the PdPR issue.

She said the government’s main focus was on recovering from the effects of previous learning disruptions, including addressing the challenges faced by a generation of students impacted during the distance learning period.

Fadhlina stressed that no education policy would be implemented hastily, as the government’s priority was to ensure the quality of student learning was maintained.

It was previously reported that the government would study the WFH proposal for the public sector following the geopolitical crisis in West Asia and a decision was expected to be made at a Cabinet meeting today.

Fadhlina earlier told media practitioners that under the Malaysia Education Blueprint (RPM) 2026-2035, a national student leadership council would be established to represent students’ voices at the district, state, and national levels.

“Student input is crucial in implementing the plans and policies of the RPM 2026-2035,” she said.

The programme provides a platform for the MOE to strengthen and maintain strategic partnerships with media agencies that have been instrumental in helping disseminate the ministry’s policies and initiatives.

At the event, Fadhlina also presented Aidilfitri donations to 20 children with autism at the PERMATA Kurnia Centre and broke fast with media practitioners. — Bernama