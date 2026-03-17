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Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks at a press conference on the regulation and oversight of pick‑up trucks at the Ministry of Transport in Putrajaya, March 16, 2026. — Picture by Choo Choy May
Malaysia  / 16 h ago

Transport Ministry clarifies use of pick‑up trucks, de‑controlled vehicles for business goods transport from April 1

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi shaking hands with Rembau Umno deputy chief Khairy Jamaluddin (left) at the World Trade Centre in Kual Lumpur on January 12, 2023. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 16 h ago

‘I’m coming home’: Khairy confirms formal bid to rejoin Umno after meeting Zahid

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on March 14, 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 19 h ago

Hannah Yeoh: KL’s RM33m road maintenance budget ‘not enough’ for a million vehicles daily

People walk outside a Maybank branch in Kuala Lumpur on July 9, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 14 h ago

Got a car loan? Banks offer ‘goodwill discounts’ for early settlement as hire-purchase reforms kick in

An undated file photograph shows yellow tape used by the Royal Malaysia Police to secure a perimeter. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 14 h ago

Botched jewellery store heist in PJ: Suspect shot dead following struggle with security guards

A car believed to belong to activist Cikgu Chandra after it was set on fire in Taman Kinrara, Puchong. — Picture via social media
Malaysia  / 19 h ago

Police arrest 12, including mastermind, over attack on activist Cikgu Chandra

An Iranian man gestures as he stands near destroyed homes following a military strike on the Iranian capital Tehran on March 15, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 19 h ago

Iran warns countries to keep out of war as drone hits base used by Italy

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said the party’s former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has formally appealed to return to the party. — Picture via Facebook/Zahid Hamidi
Malaysia  / 17 h ago

Khairy Jamaluddin knocks on Umno’s door again, appeal letter delivered during Ramadan visit

Iranian women’s football team captain Zahra Ghanbari (right) arrives with team mates at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on March 16, 2026 for the next leg of their journey home after abandoning their bid for asylum in Australia. — AFP pic
Sports  / 11 h ago

Iran women’s football team leaves Malaysia for Oman after dropping Australia asylum bid

Perikatan Nasional today called for a special parliamentary sitting to discuss the implications of the nullification of the Malaysia–US Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), which it said could have broad business implications. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
Malaysia  / 19 h ago

Perikatan calls for special Parliament sitting on nullification of US-Malaysia trade deal

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) confirmed that it has conducted inspections of several premises belonging to a businessman following allegations of corporate manipulation linked to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Police confirm raids on businessman’s premises amid corporate manipulation probe linked to MACC

The United States will reduce the fee for renouncing citizenship from US$2,350 to US$450 (RM9,236.32 to RM1,768.39), starting April 13, 2026 a move welcomed by Americans living abroad. — Unsplash pic
World  / 10 h ago

Giving up US citizenship now much cheaper, under RM1,800

Malaysia’s S. Sivasangari crushed US squash player Marina Stefanoni to win the 2026 Australian Open crown in Brisbane on March 15. — Picture from X/PSA Squash Tour
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

Anwar congratulates Sivasangari on Australian Open triumph, calls it inspiration for youth

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the cable theft case cannot be considered a normal theft case because it has the potential to threaten public safety. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 15 h ago

Anthony Loke: Cable theft not ‘normal theft’, harsher punishments proposed

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex on December 22, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Isa
Malaysia  / 14 h ago

Ex‑SRC director tells court Najib sole factor behind RM4b KWAP loan

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