BANDAR PERMAISURI, March 17 — A soldier’s wife discovered the news of her husband’s death in a four-vehicle crash here today through a social media message.

Nor Fatin Mohd Azhar, 36, said she was shocked to learn of the tragedy involving her husband, Mohamad Shakiran Saidi, 36, after checking her Facebook account yesterday.

Mohamad Shakiran and another Malaysian Army personnel, Muhammad Aminuddin Amran, 21, were killed in the four-vehicle accident at Kilometre 70, Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bharu.

Nor Fatin said she felt a sudden urge to check her Facebook inbox at 2 pm at her workplace, where she found a message from an unknown user about the crash.

“I rushed home before heading to the Setiu Hospital with my family and children. It was there that my husband’s death was confirmed,” she said when met at the hospital grounds today.

A grief-stricken Nor Fatin said her husband’s wish to celebrate the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri in their hometown would now never be realised.

“He was very eager to return home and was excited for us to wear matching red-themed outfits for Hari Raya. He bought the clothes himself, and they were found in the car involved in the accident,” she said.

Nor Fatin added that while the family had never worn matching colours for the festivities before, the deceased had specifically requested it this year for her and their three children.

In the days leading up to the tragedy, Mohamad Shakiran had repeatedly mentioned how much he looked forward to seeing their youngest child, eight-month-old Muhamad Harasy Mikhail.

Nor Fatin said she and her husband had lived apart for nearly 11 years due to work commitments and never expected that their long-awaited plans to finally live together would end in tragedy. — Bernama