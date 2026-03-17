SINGAPORE, March 17 — Singapore telecommunications giant Singtel has fully restored its mobile network services after an almost nine-hour disruption on Monday.

In an update on its official Facebook page, the company said it encountered technical issues during restoration works that delayed rectification efforts.

Nevertheless, it emphasised that there is no evidence to suggest the service outage was a cyber-related event.

“All 4G and 5G mobile services have been fully restored. However, we understand that some customers may still be experiencing issues,” it said in the latest update.

Singtel also advised users to try restarting their devices a few times, or switching the device to airplane mode and back to reconnect to its mobile network.

Earlier around 11am on Monday, the telecommunications company posted a notice acknowledging some issues with its mobile services, affecting customers island-wide. — Bernama