SINGAPORE, Feb 27— Trading card packs and other “blind box” products will soon fall under tighter rules as authorities move to curb the risk of gambling-like behaviour linked to their sale, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday.

According to CNA, MHA and the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) are working on new regulations to oversee the sale of blind boxes — sealed products where buyers do not know what item they will receive — including collectible trading cards.

The aim is to reduce the potential for such products to encourage gambling behaviour.

The ministry said the regulations are currently being drafted, with more details and an implementation timeline to be announced later.

Earlier this month in Parliament, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said the authorities were studying how blind boxes should be regulated under existing gambling laws.

While Singapore’s Gambling Control Act allows certain lower-risk activities, such as lucky draws, to operate under a class licence without needing individual approval, officials have flagged concerns about chance-based retail products becoming increasingly normalised.

Social service groups have warned that repeated purchases driven by uncertainty — especially among children and young people — could foster compulsive tendencies or contribute to anxiety and other mental health issues.