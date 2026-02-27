SINGAPORE, Feb 27 — Two people were found dead inside a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Punggol on Friday morning, with police classifying the case as an unnatural death.

According to CNA, officers were alerted to an incident at Block 408B Northshore Drive at about 6.25am and arrived to find a man and a woman lying unresponsive inside a residential unit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at around 6.30am at the same location, and a paramedic pronounced both individuals dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the 71-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were known to each other, police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.