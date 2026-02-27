SINGAPORE, Feb 27 — The body of a 13-year-old boy was recovered from the Kallang River near Kallang MRT station on the night of February 26, more than 24 hours after he went missing while fishing, authorities said.

According to The Straits Times, police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted at about 10.35pm after reports of a person floating in the river.

SCDF firefighters and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team retrieved the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

A man identifying himself as a family member went to confirm the boy’s identity just before midnight, returning shortly after in tears to inform relatives.

Police said preliminary investigations do not suggest foul play, and inquiries are ongoing.

The active search for the boy had ended around 7pm after 12 hours, though SCDF continued periodic monitoring of the river.

SCDF officers were seen scanning the river with torches around 9.30pm before the body was found.