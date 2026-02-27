KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to 10 years does not affect the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, according to the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) chairman Faisal Abdul Aziz.

He explained that the position of Prime Minister is a constitutional office provided for under Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution, which clearly outlines the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s authority in appointing a Prime Minister.

Faisal said the provision sets out specific procedures and conditions for His Majesty to appoint a member of the Dewan Rakyat who, in his judgment, commands the confidence of the majority.

He also pointed out that Article 159(1) allows the Federal Constitution to be amended, demonstrating that it is a living document that evolves.

“Although Article 159(1) permits amendments, Article 159(5) clearly lists special provisions that cannot be amended, namely matters concerning Islam, the special rights, the national language and citizenship.

“Therefore, the amendment to Article 43 cannot be interpreted as affecting the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or the Conference of Rulers because it is not enshrined in Article 159(5)”, he said in a post on X today.

Faisal was responding to the opposition’s call for the bill to be postponed over claims that it could encroach on the powers vested in the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

According to him, the amendment aims to prevent prolonged centralisation of executive power in the hands of a Prime Minister, and not to diminish the authority of the monarch as alleged.

“This amendment represents a significant step forward in institutional reform and should not be politicised by any party,” he said.

He also cited the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Royal Address at the Opening of Parliament on January 19, in which His Majesty expressed support for the proposal to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to 10 years.

“That statement makes it clear that there is no issue of the amendment conflicting with the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

The bill was tabled for its first reading last Monday by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, and is expected to be presented for second reading next week.

According to the bill, Article 43 will be amended to insert a new Clause (2A), stipulating that a Prime Minister appointed under Article 43(2)(a) shall not hold office for more than 10 years in total, whether continuously or otherwise.

It also proposes the insertion of new Clauses (4A) to (4D) under Article 43, with Clause (4A) stating that a Prime Minister shall cease to hold office upon reaching the cumulative 10-year limit. — Bernama