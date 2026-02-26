SINGAPORE, Feb 26 — Scam related losses in Singapore fell 19 per cent year-on-year to S$913.1 million (RM2.8 billion) in 2025, down from S$1.11 billion previously, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said yesterday.

In its annual scam and cybercrime brief, SPF said the number of scam and cybercrime cases decreased by 24.8 per cent to 41,974 in 2025 from 55,810 in 2024.

Scams accounted for 88.9 per cent of the total cases, translating to 37,308 cases in 2025, down 27.6 per cent from 51,501 in the preceding year.

“There were significant decreases in the number of cases reported for ecommerce scams, job scams and fake friend call scams.

“There were also significant decreases in the total amount lost to malware-enabled scams, business email compromise scams, job scams and fake friend call scams,” it said.

In 2025, SPF said the Anti-Scam Command (ASCom) successfully recovered about S$140.5 million losses, which included over S$117.7 million in fiat currencies and over S$22.8 million in cryptocurrency.

Additionally, ASCom and its partners helped victims avert at least S$348 million in potential losses, which included over S$339.7 million in fiat currencies and over S$8.8 million in cryptocurrency.

According to the SPF, top five scam types in Singapore with the most number of cases in 2025 were ecommerce scams, phishing scams, job scams, investment scams, and government officials impersonation scams.

Meanwhile top five scam types in terms of amount lost were investment scams, government officials impersonation scams, job scams, phishing scams and business email compromise scams.

“In 2025, 85.2 per cent of the scam victims were youths, young adults, and adults aged below 65,” it added. — Bernama