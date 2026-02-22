SINGAPORE, Feb 22 — Households in Singapore living in private properties will reportedly receive S$1,200 (about RM4,680) in vouchers from April 1 to help pay for senior-friendly home fittings.

According to Singapore’s CNA, the Enhancement for Active Seniors (Private Housing) Programme scheme, or EASE (Private), was announced by Singapore’s Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat today.

The minister said it is expected to benefit more than 80,000 households.

To qualify, a household must have at least one Singaporean aged 65 and above.

Those aged 60 to 64 can also qualify if they need help with at least one daily living activity, such as washing, dressing or feeding.

The vouchers will cover 75 per cent of the cost of installing selected items.

These include grab bars, slip-resistant floor treatment, single-step ramps, handrails, home fire alarm devices, bidet sprays and shower seats.

For example, if the total installation cost is S$800, the government will pay S$600 while the household pays S$200. Any unused voucher amount can be kept and used later for additional fittings.

Applications will be rolled out in stages. Households with those aged 80 and above can apply from April 1, followed by those aged 70 and above from July 1, and those aged 65 and above from October 1.

EASE (Private) is part of Singapore’s national Age Well SG programme to help seniors live safely and age in place.

The scheme was previously limited to Housing and Development Board flats and was extended to private homes after being announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2025 speech.