SINGAPORE, Feb 21 — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly allowing an unlicensed driver to take control of his car following a crash in Simei yesterday.

Police said they were alerted to the accident along Simei Street 3 at about 1am on February 20, The Straits Times reported today.

The driver is believed to have left the scene before officers arrived, and police are continuing efforts to trace him.

A 21-year-old female passenger was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital, the Singapore newspaper reported, citing local police and the Civil Defence Force.

Under Singapore law, those who drive or permit someone to drive without a valid licence can face a maximum three-year jail term, a fine up to S$10,000 (RM30,812.80), or both.

This is the second case in a month involving unlicensed drivers; on February 5, a 16-year-old girl was caught riding a deregistered motorcycle without a licence on the East Coast Parkway.