SINGAPORE, Feb 20 — A fire onboard a cruise ship headed for Singapore claimed the life of a crew member on Friday, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) confirmed.

According to Channel News Asia, the Liberia-registered vessel World Legacy was carrying 388 crew members, none of whom were Singaporean, and 224 passengers, including 185 Singaporeans.

Apart from the fatality, no other injuries were reported among crew or passengers.

The fire broke out at around 4am and was quickly brought under control by the ship’s crew, MPA said.

The vessel is currently stable and anchored at Raffles Reserved Anchorage, near Pulau Semakau and Pulau Senang, a section of Singapore’s port designated for vessel repairs and offloading.

MPA patrol craft, the police coast guard, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are attending the scene.

In a statement to authorities, World Legacy said it is fully cooperating and prioritising the safety of passengers and crew, promising further updates as the situation develops.

Operated by World Cruises, World Legacy offers a flexible itinerary model with boarding options from both Singapore and Malaysia.

The ship had previously postponed its maiden voyage in December 2025, amid passenger complaints over issues such as brown tap water, faulty lifts, and air-conditioning problems.