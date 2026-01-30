SINGAPORE, Jan 30 — A Singapore government-led review has reportedly recommended that the country move decisively to position itself as a global artificial intelligence hub while accelerating AI adoption across the economy.

The review also called for a revamp of skills and training systems to make lifelong learning more practical as economic conditions change, according to a report in Singapore-based CNA.

The recommendations were released today by the Economic Strategy Review, following more than 60 engagements with businesses, workers and industry stakeholders, and aim to support growth and create quality jobs amid rising global uncertainty.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong reportedly said Singapore faces increasing pressure from rapid technological change, climate challenges and an ageing population, adding that economic growth can no longer be assumed to automatically create jobs.

He was quoted as saying that deliberate strategies are needed to achieve the “twin objectives” of growth and employment.

The review, which reports to the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce, put forward seven recommendations covering economic growth, jobs and business transition support.

These include transforming advanced manufacturing to secure global leadership, pursuing new growth areas in quantum, decarbonisation and space technologies, and establishing Singapore as a leading artificial intelligence centre.

Other proposals reportedly focus on strengthening global connectivity to help local firms internationalise and upgrading jobs to expand access to good-quality employment.

The review also recommended overhauling skills and training models to support lifelong learning, alongside practical measures to help businesses navigate structural transitions.

Four of the recommendations focus on growth drivers, with the committees saying artificial intelligence could reshape industries and place Singapore on a new growth trajectory if adopted at scale.

They said Singapore should differentiate itself from other AI hubs by attracting top talent, focusing on real-world problem solving and extending AI adoption to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Beyond AI, the review urged Singapore to deepen its strengths in manufacturing sectors such as semiconductors, healthcare and specialty chemicals, supported by targeted national research and development investment.

The government is expected to respond to the recommendations in the coming months, with the final report scheduled for publication in mid-2026.