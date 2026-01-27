SINGAPORE, Jan 27 — Medical degrees from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) will soon be recognised for medical practice in Singapore, after the republic expanded its list of approved overseas medical schools.

From February 1, Singapore will add eight foreign universities to its register, allowing their graduates to apply for medical registration in the city state.

In a joint statement issued today, the country’s Ministry of Health and the Singapore Medical Council said the move is intended to help meet growing demand for doctors as Singapore’s population ages.

Starting this year, graduates of these universities — regardless of nationality — may register with the Singapore Medical Council, subject to supervision in their initial years of practice.

The Singapore Medical Council said it regularly reviews registrable medical qualifications to ensure foreign-trained doctors receive training comparable with local medical schools, taking into account factors such as international rankings, English-language instruction and graduate performance.

The additions raise the total number of overseas medical schools recognised by Singapore from 112 to 120.