KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — A total of RM34 million from scam activities was successfully recovered last year, a significant increase compared to RM508,479.39 recorded in 2024, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the success was the result of the 24-hour operation of the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC), which previously operated during office hours, as well as the increase in staffing at NSRC.

“The money we saved was using Penal Code Subsections 424A, B and C, as this money failed to be transferred layer-by-layer.

“Overall, according to the data we collected from the victims’ complaints, we recorded a total of RM542 million in losses from scam activities throughout last year,” he said during an oral question and answer session at Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Puchong) on ​​how many individuals had been charged and convicted under the new Penal Code Subsections 424A to 424D to combat mule accounts involved in scams and how many scam victims had successfully recovered their money.

Saifuddin Nasution said for Subsection 424A, up to now, 51 cases had been reported with 20 cases charged in court while three were classified as no further action.

“Under 424B there is one, the status is still under investigation, 424C there are 10, all are still under investigation and there were no reports under 424D,” he said.

According to Saifuddin Nasution, based on the profile of scam cases recorded by the ministry, private sector workers, civil servants, retirees, students and businessmen are among the most victims of scams.

He said the scams involved financial crimes in the categories of love scams, e-commerce, non-existent loans, non-existent investments and telecommunications crimes.

He said the government through the relevant ministries also always cooperates and holds engagement sessions with Asean partners in finding the best methods to deal with scam cases. — Bernama