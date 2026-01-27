IPOH, Jan 27 — Nine years ago, Rosidah Yang Abdul Rani, 58, was initially hesitant to become a caregiver for a child from a different ethnic background, worried about cultural and religious differences.

However, with the genuine intent to help S. Amuthadewi, 47, who confidently entrusted her six-month-old daughter, N. Daneesha Pillai, to Rosidah, whom she fondly calls Kak Sidah, the challenges of those differences faded away.

From 2012 until Daneesha turned five, Rosidah looked after the child for just RM250 a month, while Amuthadewi went to work.

“Daneesha, who is now 14, sees me as her second mother, and I consider her my own child because I’ve cared for her since she was little,” Rosidah shared with Bernama.

Reflecting on how she first met Amuthadewi, Rosidah recalled that in 2012, Amuthadewi asked about childcare services, which Rosidah was providing to help supplement her family’s income.

“When Dewi (Amuthadewi) asked if I could look after her child, I hesitated at first, unsure about the challenges that might arise due to cultural and racial differences. But something in me knew I wanted to help, so I agreed, putting aside my concerns,” Rosidah explained.

“I told her she could drop off the child every day except Sundays. At that moment, my main priority was simply to help Dewi,” she added.

Amuthadewi, for her part, entrusted Rosidah completely, placing her faith in Rosidah’s sincerity without concern for race, religion, or skin colour.

“After six months of giving birth to Daneesha, I needed to return to work and required someone to look after my child. I searched around the neighbourhood, but I was at a dead end until a neighbour recommended Kak Sidah,” Amuthadewi recalled.

“When I met Kak Sidah and asked if she would take on the care of my child, she didn’t hesitate and agreed straight away, charging only RM250 per month,” she said.

Over the years, Rosidah did more than just care for Daneesha; she took great care to ensure the child’s well-being, safety, and religious sensitivities were respected.

“If Daneesha was sick or refused to eat, Kak Sidah would call me straight away. She even used her own money to buy medicine. Throughout the time she was under Kak Sidah’s care, I never once worried about leaving her,” Amuthadewi said, adding that Daneesha had grown fond of Kak Sidah’s sambal belacan.

Amuthadewi also shared how their bond deepened during some of the most difficult times in her life, including her divorce in 2016, when Rosidah became a source of emotional strength for her.

“During my trips to the police station and the courts, Kak Sidah never complained, even when I was late picking up Daneesha. She always encouraged me and supported me through it all,” Amuthadewi said. She eventually moved to Selangor for a new job opportunity.

Recently, after nearly nine years, Amuthadewi and Daneesha returned to visit Rosidah. The reunion was emotional, filled with both joy and nostalgia.

“When we met again, my daughter burst into tears. Despite almost nine years apart, she still remembers the ‘mother’ who cared for her, and Kak Sidah was equally moved to realise that her love and care had remained with her all this time,” Amuthadewi said.

Rosidah, too, was surprised by how much Daneesha still remembered her. “When we met, she was thrilled, saying she had visited many times but I was never home,” Rosidah said, touched by the reunion. — Bernama