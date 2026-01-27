GEORGE TOWN, Jan 27 — The Penang Hindu Association (PHA) has expressed concern over the sudden increase in prices of essential food items ahead of Thaipusam and the Chinese New Year, following complaints from consumers preparing for the festive season.

Its president Datuk P. Murugiah said the association had received numerous reports of rising vegetable and essential goods prices, prompting a survey on Jan 26 at several retail shops and wet markets in Penang.

He said the survey found that prices for 15 key items had risen between 14 per cent and 100 per cent in just over a month.

According to the data, the price of tomatoes doubled from RM2.50 per kilogramme in December 2025 to RM5 per kg this month, while mangoes rose from RM5 to RM10 per kg.

Other items such as ginger and brinjal saw increases of 87.5 per cent and 71.4 per cent respectively, while lady’s fingers, cauliflower and long beans recorded hikes of between 40 and 50 per cent.

Murugiah noted that the price surge comes at a critical time, as devotees observing a vegetarian diet prior to Thaipusam are more affected, especially with more than 100 stalls along Western Road expected to provide free vegetarian meals to the public.

He added that devotees and organisers involved in food distribution have been financially burdened by the sharp rise in vegetable prices.

PHA also highlighted complaints from housewives regarding price differences between wet markets and retail shops, noting that many wet market stalls did not display price tags and weighing scales were often not visible to consumers.

Murugiah urged the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry as well as the Prime Minister’s Department to investigate the matter and take action against unethical practices by retailers.

He also called for stricter enforcement to ensure ceiling price policies are implemented, particularly during festive seasons, and suggested regular monitoring to prevent arbitrary price hikes aimed at higher profits.

In addition, he said authorities should address frequent shortages of subsidised one-kg packets of cooking oil, stressing the need for random checks on retailers and wholesalers. — Bernama