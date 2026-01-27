KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is now out for having coffee today at a mall in Kuala Lumpur, after three weeks of hospitalisation for his right hip bone fracture.

Dr Mahathir’s aide Sufi Yusoff today said the 100-year-old former leader was having his “first public outing”, 22 days since his admission at Institut Jantung Negara (IJN).

“He’s out having coffee at Pavilion Damansara,” Sufi told reporters in a WhatsApp group for the media, referring to the Pavilion Damansara Heights mall.

After falling at his home in The Mines on January 6, Dr Mahathir has been hospitalised at IJN for non-surgical physiotherapy.

Sufi said Dr Mahathir has not been discharged from hospital, and said he is only out for an outing for coffee.