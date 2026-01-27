KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Pos Malaysia has issued a final reminder to motorists who still require a physical road tax slip to complete their renewals at post offices nationwide before the upcoming February 1 deadline.

Starting from that date, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will officially stop issuing printed road tax slips for all privately owned vehicles belonging to Malaysian citizens, marking the final step in the government's transition to a fully digital system.

The digitalisation initiative was first announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke in February 2023.

It allows private vehicle owners to use the MyJPJ application to display their digital Motor Vehicle Licence (e-LKM), commonly known as road tax, and their digital Malaysian Driving Licence (e-LMM), eliminating the need for physical slips and cards.

The move is aimed at reducing congestion at JPJ counters, saving on administrative costs, and providing a more convenient experience for the public.

After February 1, all renewals will be digital-only. Motorists who have renewed their road tax can access and display their e-LKM through the MyJPJ app.