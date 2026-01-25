SINGAPORE, Jan 25 — Singapore is pouring S$1 billion (RM3.15 billion) in artificial intelligence (AI) research between 2025 and 2030, as the government accelerates efforts to build long-term capabilities in a fast-moving and competitive field.

The funding was announced by Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo at Singapore AI Research Week last Friday, and will be drawn from the Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2025 and 2030 plans, The Straits Times reported.

“These centres will comprise teams of researchers – established as well as upcoming individuals – focused on long-term, difficult questions,” Teo was quoted as saying, referring to a new set of research centres of excellence to be hosted within public research institutions.

The latest commitment follows more than S$500 million (RM1.58 billion) invested in AI research from 2019 to 2023, reflecting a sustained increase in public funding over successive RIE plans.

The new funding will be channelled into three areas – fundamental AI research, applied AI development and talent building – aimed at strengthening both scientific depth and real-world impact.

Priority research areas include resource-efficient AI, responsible AI systems, emerging AI methodologies and general-purpose AI capable of handling complex tasks across multiple domains.

“We aim to find new ways to gain efficiency across the tech stack – from chip architectures to model and application design,” Teo was quoted as saying, noting Singapore’s constraints in energy use, water consumption and data centre capacity.

Alongside foundational research, applied AI projects will be expanded to support sectors such as manufacturing, health, trade, urban solutions and sustainability.

The funding will also be used to grow AI talent, including support for students, researchers and visiting professors working with Singapore-based institutions.

“We will strengthen our talent base through nurturing AI research expertise at all levels,” Teo said, adding that these efforts are intended to anchor advanced AI research and innovation in Singapore.